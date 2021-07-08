Karolina Pliskova goes to Wimbledon final

07/08/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

The Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, number 13 in the WTA and seeded number 8, won by 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-five minutes to the Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka, No. 4 in the WTA and seeded No. 2, in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Following this result, Pliskova clinches the place for the Wimbledon final.

Sabalenka managed to break her opponent’s serve once, while the Czech, for her part, managed it twice. Likewise, the Czech player achieved 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 75% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 67%, she committed 4 double faults and achieved 66% of the service points.

The Czech player will play in the championship final against the Australian tennis player Ashleigh barty, number 1 and seeded number 1.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in the championship. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players.