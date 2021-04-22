Karolina Pliskova breaks the record for direct aces (21) on clay

Czech Karolina Pliskova, sixth favorite of the Stuttgart tournament, set the record for direct aces on clay, by executing twenty-one in the clash against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, whom she won 7-6 (7), 4-6 and 3-6.

The Czech tennis player, with this great deployment at service, surpassed the record that they jointly possessed, with 20 direct aces, on this surface the Dutch Kiki Bertens, the American Madison Keys and the Czech Kristyna Pliskova, Karolina’s twin sister.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, fifth seeded, defeated German Anna-Lena Friedsam (6-4, 6-2) and will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals.

The Romanian Simona Halep, number 3 in the world ranking, clearly prevailed (6-1 and 6-3) against the Czech Marketa Vondrousova in less than an hour, which she had never won before. Halep will face the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova who provided one of the surprises of the session by eliminating the eighth seed, the Swiss Belinda Bencic, 6-1, 7-5.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina won in her eighth match against the German Angelique Kerber, by 7-6 (4) and 6-3; and she will face the seventh favorite, the Czech Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals. EFE