These statements of Karolina Pliskova They will bring a tail, although it is far from unexplored. The Czech showed her opinion in an interview with The Guardian about equal pay within the circuit between men and women, an equation that has been on the table for several years and does not seem to find consensus between both parties. The Louny tennis player, a defender of her own interests, pointed to certain ATP wardrobe profiles who are irritated as soon as they hear the proposal that all professionals, regardless of gender, receive the same prize money. A problem that may be solved with the fusion of circuits, although Karolina does not have much faith in this idea.

“I don’t think it’s possible, and not because I don’t want to. However, I don’t like it when I hear some male circuit players complain about the idea that we charge the same as them. I believe that it’s a very weak stance on their part complaining because we can earn the same money as them”, Underlines the current No. 3 in the world frankly.

“The only time this rule is met is in the Grand Slams. I know they play more sets per game, I get it, but they are men. They are stronger than us. I don’t see why we should continually compare ourselves. I don’t need to have the same prize money as men, but I do demand to have the same opportunities It is playing on the center court or having the same opportunities to appear on television. I think that these issues are easier to tackle with this fusion that is being talked about, ”said the former world number 1.

Plskova’s position is clear, she does not wrinkle when confessing the differences that still remain latent in the tennis society, although she still has hope that certain models can be polished over time. “I think the merger between ATP + WTA for the women’s circuit would be news that would only bring us good things, it would help us a lot. I do not know exactly what the issues are being discussed, but if there is any possibility of saying yes and give my support for this merger, without hesitation I would say yes, ”says the 28-year-old, one of the most authoritative voices on the tour.

And what about ATP? Would you also benefit from the birth of this new organization chart ’“ I imagine it would also be an important and positive step for the ATP, so finding that balance point is key so that both circuits can benefitMay it be a step forward for everyone. An initiative like this is easy to take a couple of years to implement, it would be something completely different, although I do not think it was a big change for the players. It would be a great step in general, without a doubt ”, he concludes.

