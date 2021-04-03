Karolina Muchova: “When I was little I wanted to be a footballer”

Updated 03/25/2021 – 17:00

Karolina Muchova became the great revelation of the past Australian Open after sneaking into a Grand Slam semifinals for the first time leaving the number one, Ashley Barty, on the way. The Czech, who has been in Tenerife recovering from an abdominal injury, attends MARCA.

He has just been erased from the Miami tournament for the abdominal. How are you? I am improving little by little. He had a pretty big tear so he couldn’t expect to play again in a week or two. The time that I have been in Tenerife with Michal and Asier has accelerated the recovery, but not enough to play in Miami. It was a risk being there and he wasn’t going to risk the entire season for a week. I’d rather stop a little longer and be ready for the gravel tour that for me starts in Stuttgart. Do you know what day or in which match she broke? In the first tournament in Australia, in the match with the Italian Paolini, I noticed something. Then I retired to reserve myself for the Open. Having a day off between games helped me get through the rounds. In training he did not serve. I left that only for the games. I was never able to serve my maximum and I knew that to win I had to focus on the rest and the game in general. I was taking anti-inflammatories to cope with the pain, something I don’t like. The quarterfinals and semi-finals were followed and the morning of the game with Brady I already had bad feelings. Do you think the abdominal injuries of so many players were due to the quarantines? It is clear that the lockdowns in Abu Dhabi and Melbourne did not help, but In my case in particular, I had already had tears before although not so big. If there are 20 tennis players with the same problem, it is that the confinement in the room had its influence: you were about to not take the plane to Australia as you were direct contact with your physical trainer, who tested positive for coronavirus the first week of the year in the capital of the Emirates. Was it difficult for you to face the tour with so many elements against it? It was hard although less thanks to the fact that they were able to get a visa for a friend who sparred with me. I missed my technician, who was also infected, but I watched the training sessions over the phone and we were in constant contact, you are the seventh in the race. One of the goals of the year is to qualify for the Shenzhen Masters? I don’t think about that. I am not to challenge myself year to year. What I want is to play well, and if I do it and win tournaments, I will have my options. Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova … What is the secret of Czech women’s tennis? It is the question that everyone asks me and at the same time the most difficult to answer. It is true that we have good coaches and it is also true that since there are so many there is competition between us because you have someone to look at you. When I was younger and I saw Kvitova win Wimbledon it helped me to believe, do you know how many PCR tests he has passed? I know that in January he had been about 20 and since we arrived in Australia I had checks every day during the two weeks of confinement. At first I was counting them, but I stopped doing it because I got lost with so many. I do not like. His father Josef Mucha was a professional soccer player. How important has it been for you to be professional? He was the person who introduced my brother and me to the world of sports. He taught us how to move and I got started in tennis because of him. I imagine he is a great football fan. I am a follower of the team that my father is training and where my goalkeeper brother (FC Slovacko) plays. But I am not passionate. When I was little I was playing soccer with my family and friends all day long and I wanted to be a footballer. I have read that in her younger days she had a lot of injury problems. She was very small and thin. I gave the stretch very late, when I was 15 years old. I began to grow about two centimeters per months and my body was not able to take such a sudden change. I had problems with my back, my knees, my wrist, my elbow … One of his idols is Roger Federer. Are you amazed to see that he’s back at age 39? He’s unbelievably good. He has to be respected for everything he has done. In the debate of who is the best in history, he gets the Swiss? It is difficult to say because I did not see previous generations like Pete Sampras play. For me the best of now is Djokovic, what happens is that Federer is special for everything he has done and for me he is the GOAT at 39 years old. And Nadal at Roland Garros is crazy. Do you consider Garbie Muguruza the tennis player of the year? Your results are there. She is a ‘Grand Slam’ champion. For me she has always been a good player. When you win a lot of matches you gain confidence and you believe more in your tennis and that is what is happening to her. If he can choose a big one to win, which one does he choose? It is simply different from any other.