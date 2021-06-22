Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne announced for UFC 265

Poland’s Karolina Kowalkiewicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 265. The strawweight will face Jessica Penne at UFC 265.

The fight was announced by the organization on Tuesday morning.

Notice

Kowalkiewicz, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The former beltline challenger is on a four-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost by unanimous decision to Xiaonan Yan on UFC Auckland. Karolina she needs to win or she could be disengaged from the organization.

Penne, comes from winning after a controversial decision victory against Lupita godinez on UFC Vegas 24. That victory ended a three-game losing streak. Penne noted for his strong grappling, with 7 wins by way of completion. If you can beat Karolina, it could give you some peace of mind as you pass through the Octagon.

UFC 265 It will be held on August 7 in a place to be defined.

Advertisement