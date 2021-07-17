in Entertainment

Karol Sevilla worried her fans when she was hospitalized in an emergency

The 21-year-old revealed that she is undergoing medical studies since she has had throat problems for a few weeks. However, Seville He assured that he was in good spirits and with the best attitude to get through that difficult moment soon.

A few days ago the singer shared with her followers that she would take a break from the networks because the doctor had given her instructions to take care of her health, on that occasion she assured that it was not Covid-19.

“The truth is that my health is not very cool. I went to the doctor because I had a very strong relapse and he scolded me because I have to rest and he is right, because health comes first … do not worry, it is not Covid-19”, posted Karol.

Some of her followers believe that it could be tonsillitis, because in recent days the actress commented that she suffered from this condition.

