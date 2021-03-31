Karol Sevilla returns to Disney with a series for Disney + | Instagram

The young actress Karol Sevilla has recently started recordings of “Siempre fue yo”, a new original series on the platform of Disney +, which will arrive at the end of this year and is fully developed in Latin America.

The recordings of “It was always me“, the new original Disney + series, began in Colombia and will feature the Mexican Karol Sevilla, the singer Pipe Good and the Colombian-Mexican Christian Tappan, as reported yesterday by the producers.

The production, which will arrive at Disney + at the end of this year, will be fully developed in Latin America and set in the Colombian Caribbean, The MediaPro Studio detailed in a statement adding that it will also be shot in Argentina.

This series will follow the adventures of Lupe, the role that Seville will play and in which she will play a Mexican girl whose life changes when her father, played by Tappan, falls3c3 and she decides to travel to Cartagena de Indias for the funeral.

Quickly, he realizes that nothing is what it seems there and decides to enroll in a musical contest to be close to his father’s environment and investigate his suspicious death, “the information added.

It is worth mentioning that the production will have original songs produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres and performed by Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno.

I am very excited to get back to acting and to do it in a story as compelling as ‘It was always me’ for a platform like Disney +. I’m sure the Disney + audience is going to love her as much as I do, “said Sevilla, recognized for starring in the children’s series” Soy Luna. “

Meanwhile, Bueno, who in 2009 was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the category of best Grupera music album, valued the possibility of debuting as the protagonist of a 100% Latin American project.

I am very excited to connect with the audience through my character and the incredible music that the series will have, “said the 29-year-old artist.

On the other hand, the Serie It will have a total of ten episodes of 40 minutes each and will be directed by the Colombian Felipe Cano, recognized by programs such as “María Magdalena” and “El Comandante”.

Karol Itzitery Piña Cisneros, better known as Karol Sevilla, is a Mexican actress, singer, model, and presenter and is best known for playing Luna Valente on the Disney Channel original series Soy Luna.

She began her singing career in 2016, after participating in the soundtrack of the Disney Channel original series, Soy Luna and later in the soundtracks of the original Disney productions, Coco and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

In 2020, she signed a contract with the Mexican record company Ocesa Seitrack to continue her career as a solo singer.

It is worth mentioning that Seville During her childhood she studied acting at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education in Mexico and finished her secondary studies at the Military College in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2017.

Her first television appearance was in 2008 on the Mexican soap opera Querida eneiga, playing Gina Liñán Mendiola and in 2009, she made a special appearance on the television series Mujeres as3s1nas, as Cecilia.

Then in 2010, he participated in the telenovela To return to love, where he made a special participation and the following year he was part of the cast of the telenovela Amorcito corazón, as María Luz.

Later in 2012, she participated in the telenovela Qué bonito amor, playing Lucía and that same year she participated in the television series Como dice el saying and in an episode of the fifth season of the anthology series, La rosa de Guadalupe.