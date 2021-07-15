Karol Sevilla hospitalized, shares that she entered the emergency

Karol Sevilla hospitalized, shares that she entered emergency | INSTAGRAM

It was this past weekend that Karol Sevilla fans became concerned after he shared his social networks that he was suffering from strong pains from tonsillitis In addition, the concern grew even more when they realized that he had attended the emergency hospital.

The famous singer of just 21 years old revealed in her official count from Instagram She is getting some medical studies and that is why she is hospitalized, yet she is very motivated and encouraged to get out of this.

The actress also shares that her Health She is much better because she is being monitored by the specialist doctors, who are treating her in her hospital room, apart from the fact that right there she has received many expressions of affection from her family, her friends and of course her fans.

The protagonist of “Soy Luna” seems to be fine and will surely soon leave the hospital so we can continue to enjoy all that content that she is creating as well as what will be back in the small screen but now through streaming thanks to Disney Plus, where he will participate with the series “It was always me” that will be released very soon and that promises to be a great success on the platform.

Surely we will continue to enjoy all that entertainment to create for us, as well as what is a charming girl who will surely come out of this situation as soon as possible, she is very young and has a lot of strength to move on.

Regarding the recordings of “Always was me”, the new original Disney + series, they began in Colombia and will feature the Mexican Karol Sevilla, the singer Pipe Bueno and the Colombian-Mexican Christian Tappan, as reported yesterday by the producers.

The production, which will arrive at Disney + at the end of this year, will be fully developed in Latin America and set in the Colombian Caribbean, The MediaPro Studio detailed in a statement adding that it will also be shot in Argentina.

This series will follow the adventures of Lupe, the role that Seville will play and in which she will play a Mexican girl whose life changes when her father, played by Tappan, falls3c3 and she decides to travel to Cartagena de Indias for the funeral.

The production will feature original songs produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres and performed by Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno. The series will have a total of ten episodes of 40 minutes each and will be directed by Colombian Felipe Cano, recognized by programs such as “María Magdalena” and “El Comandante”.