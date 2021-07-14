Karol Sevilla boosts his career as a singer – El Sol de México

In May 2015 Karol Sevilla was chosen by Disney Channel to star in the series Soy Luna, which followed the life of a teenager who, after moving with her parents to Argentina, reconnects with her passion for skating and dancing.

This series was seen throughout Latin America, and received multiple Kids Choice Awards in Mexico and Argentina, providing the actress (then 15 years old) with thousands of fans internationally, and allowing her to start a career in music that gave her the opportunity to be part of the soundtrack of the film “Coco”.

Six years after this success, the Mexican is proud of the path she has traveled, and although she considers that she still has many goals to accomplish, she says she is willing to continue learning from the different areas of her profession.

“Having a project as successful as Soy Luna sometimes makes you stagnate, because you don’t know what you want to do or what audience to dedicate to. You have a little bit of everything, adolescents, but also children, so they are two such beautiful audiences, but at the same time they are asking you for more all the time ”, he spoke by phone to The Sun of Mexico.

“I just went through that of not knowing what I wanted and being so confused, I was so stressed that I did not know what my audience was, until there came a point where I had a balance, I said” I no longer want to be the girl of 15 I’m already 21 years old and I’m growing up, ”he added.

The also model explained that it was as a result of a love disappointment that increased her interest in music and composition, a fact that has allowed her to reach new audiences, in addition to accompanying the fans who have followed her since its inception, in the different stages of their life.

For this reason, today she feels very eager to explore new professional challenges in the field of acting, and she is ready to show her acting capacity with more mature roles.

“Everything is a process, it is balancing a little. When I left Soy Luna, I received several proposals for larger characters, which involved other types of themes. The truth is that it was never in my interest to do it, because it was not born to me, and I did not feel ready to give such a strong blow “.

“I feel that that’s why I stopped my acting career a lot, because all the time I asked myself to do that, to grow, and I said ‘everything will be in good time, I will grow when I have to'”.

This opportunity recently came to her when she was considered to star in the series It was always me, for Disney + where she plays a young woman her age. “This is a more real story, a more normal character who has thoughts of a 21-year-old girl, who goes through experiences of a 21-year-old girl, and I liked that.”

In addition to this project, Karol is promoting his latest song, No One Understands You, in whose video clip he shows his different facets in colorful settings, which mix real shots with some animation.

“It took me out of my comfort zone in many ways, to make such a colorful music video, too K-Pop, with so many personalities. I love changing all types of hair because I feel that I get tired, of personality and outfit. That makes it different and that people have liked it ”, he concluded.