Karol G’s step-sister reveals strong details of her relationship with the singer’s family



Karol G’s step-sister assures that neither the singer nor ‘Papá G’ have spoken to her in two years.

Photo: David Becker. / Getty Images

Everyone knows the family business behind the Colombian singer Karol G, who has his dad as manager Guillermo Giraldo, commonly known as Daddy g. He himself had an extramarital affair at some point and from there he was born Katherine Giraldo, which would be his fourth daughter. The latter gave an interview for ‘Tell me what you know’ from Telemundo in which he revealed strong details of his family relationship.

First of all and with a broken voice he said that his mother passed away and that in a way made the relationship with the mother of Karol G ‘upgrade to’. She also affirmed that it is no secret to anyone that she was born out of wedlock, but that she always had a father present, loving and taking care of her. She stated that from a very young age she had contact with ‘Papa G’, the reggaeton and his other two sisters.

However, he also admitted that, when his mother died, she had some ‘wrong behaviors that were not right’ and that also involved one of his half sisters. It was then that ‘the father of the young women decided to withdraw his speech and the same happened with Karol G, with whom he assures He hasn’t spoken for two years.

Katherine He says he wants to try to reestablish his relationship with his family because his mother’s family nucleus is very small. She reaffirms that she has no financial interest, that she supports herself and that she has never received a benefit for being the famous sister’s. For this reason, the Colombian woman also says she has turned to the media and social networks. Here we leave your statements so that you can draw your own conclusions.

At the time of writing this note, neither the father of Karol G, nor the singer herself had spoken to the respect.

