Thanks to her beauty and talent, Verónica and Jessica Giraldo, the sisters of Karol G, They have managed to stand out on social networks on their own, since they have thousands of followers.

Now Jessica, who is also a singer, published a photograph that has impressed everyone for the complicated yoga pose she achieved, by turning upside down on the beach. And she did it all using a mini bikini that exposed her impressive curves.

The girl has in Instagram more than 320 thousand followers, among them his sisters; Veronica Giraldo He wrote a comment alongside the post, praising Jessica’s achievement: “My super professional yogi, where I do that I break the jopo and beyond 🙈🙈🙈🙈”.

