Karol G’s album “KG0516” made history worldwide, on Spotify, as it was the most successful Spanish-speaking production.

Karol G made history in Latin music this Monday when Spotify revealed that their album “KG0516” It is the most successful production by a Spanish-speaking artist on the worldwide streaming platform.

“Captain Karol G reaches first place with her third studio album on the list of the 10 most successful albums that debuted this week globally,” said Spotify on its social networks, when publishing the highly valued report.

In addition to “KG0516”, the list includes “SoulFly” from American rapper Rod Wave in second place. In third and fourth are “CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE)” and “El Dorado” by rappers NF and 24kGoldn, respectively, followed in fifth by “OK ORCHESTRA” by the independent music band AJR.

Carolina Giraldo’s success was not limited to Spotify. “KG0516” it was placed in the first places in the listeners of Apple Music in the entire Hispanic world, including the United States, plus Switzerland. In addition, it was among the 20 most listened to in Italy and the Netherlands, among others.

In addition, the video of “El Makinon”, the collaboration with Mariah Angelique, that accompanied the release of the album, is among the most viewed in 20 countries.

The production includes songs like “Tusa”, his collaboration with Nicky Minaj, as well as “Ay DiOs Mío!” and “Bichota”, the most recent hits of the 29-year-old artist. In addition, he has jobs with Nathy Peluso, Ivy Queen, Wisin y Yandel and many others.

In an interview with Efe two weeks ago, Karol G acknowledged that “This album carries a large part of me, because it is the first time that I was able to get involved in all facets of production, thanks to the time that the suspension of the trips due to the covid gave me”.

This resulted in a production that includes a lying corrido, bossa nova, bachata, ballad, salsa, trap, hip hop and reggaeton.

Karol G will perform, for the first time since she released the album on April 15, on the stage of the Latin American Music Awards, in which she shares the honor of being the most nominated with her friend and compatriot J Balvin. .

With nine nominations, the artist is the first woman to top a list of Latin music nominations since 2006, when Shakira won this distinction at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Rafael Amaya in negotiations with Telemundo to return to “El Señor de los Cielos”, in its eighth season