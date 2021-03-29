Karol G ventures into new musical fusions

Karol G ventures into new musical mergers | Instagram

The singer Colombian Karol G integrated her new record material KG0516 offering a mix, which now includes country, being a completely different genre than we are used to seeing it, but without a doubt it is worth it.

The singer-songwriter shows that the current public what they like are musical fusions, and proof of this is her most recent record material, which is called “KG0516”, in which the mixture of sounds, led her to venture, even, the country.

For Carolina Giraldo Navarro, her real name, the mergers that are currently so fashionable, are what the young public is asking for, who mostly follow her on social networks and platforms such as Spotify, where the native of Medellín, has become one of the most followed on the planet.

Proof of this was demonstrated in 2020, when it was the latin artist with the most streams on Spotify and his hit song “Tusa” has been played almost a billion times on the famous platform.

The idea with each and every one of my songs is to always have the opportunity to experience new sounds and bring something to my fans, to all of you who enjoy it in different ways, “he said.

In this way, her new material takes her to other rhythms, those that do not leave out hip hop or reggaeton, which have opened the way for her to venture into the sounds created from Nashville, in some of her singles.

The album will show a new facet of Karol G that fans have never seen ”, he assures.

It is worth mentioning that KG0516 includes her hit single Location, which the artist describes as a special scale that really takes us to a different place.

Furthermore, throughout the album, the “Ay Dios mio” singer is able to transport fans to a new musical realm that brings an eccentric experience, both visually and musically.

This is how with blue hairstyles like the ocean that come out of the ordinary and clothes very according to the rhythm of the song, it is possible to steal everyone’s attention.

With this new album, fans will have a unique look behind the scenes of their new musical adventure, ”shares the music playback company.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch, the Spotify platform partnered with Karol G to create Tusa Airlines, a celebration for fans of the new and diverse album.

Thus, in this unique virtual experience, the singer will travel around the world with her followers, taking them from the Dominican Republic to Spain and almost anywhere, through her music, offering a global getaway to listeners.

And to finish, if you wonder what the name of the album KG0516 means, the artist explained that it refers to her name, however, also to a particular flight, which has to do with her first signing of a contract with an international record company.

On the other hand, in addition to her musical career, the singer’s personal life has also made headlines in the main entertainment media for her alleged break with the urban music singer. Anuel AA.

However, for a couple of months there has been a rumor that the couple separated because of each other’s work commitments and the rumors were confirmed from social networks, since neither of them shared photographs with the other, what that aroused the suspicions of the followers of the singers.

And the rumors continued to strengthen after Karol G presented his album on Jimmy Fallon’s American show with the song ‘The Boat’, which, due to the spiteful lyrics, was thought to be addressed to his alleged ex-partner as a dedication to their breakup.