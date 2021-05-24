Karol G showed a tiny dental floss with a transparent dress and rose as the “Best Latin Female Artist of the Year” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Colombian women Karol G he has continued on the rise of his career. She is already an artist recognized by much of the Anglo-Saxon music industry. Today took Best Latin Female Artist of the Year Award in the Billboard Music Awards 2021. But she also triumphed as one of the sexiest on the red carpet. The singer wore a see-through blue dress that showed her dental floss and confirmed that she was not wearing a bra. All her curves were exposed and she showed off her new figure with a few pounds less.

The rear of the reggaeton was in full view of all with their teeny floss and also swept the Instagram by getting more than 3.5 million likes in a matter of minutes. Of course, the compliments were not long in coming. “Makinón”, “Congratulations, my bold, well deserved my tireless warrior, always very proud of you”, “Congratulations Queen! I am very proud and happy for you, you deserve this and much more, we love youssss! “,” Mommy you deserve the best of the best, break up tonight. COLOMBIAN FIERA, like you nobody baby. ARRIBA LOS LATINOS ”,“ We ​​are more than proud of you for all that you are achieving. You deserve much more than what you have and we want to see you shine and smile always, congratulations on everything ”, they were part of the heartfelt displays of affection from the fans of Karol G.

There’s no doubt the Colombian women He has worked hard for all these recognitions. She began her career from a very young age always guided by the hand of her father, who is also her manager, the much loved one. Daddy g. This represents a good teamwork that today receives the fruit of the efforts of both.

Many of the celebrities and personalities of the entertainment industry congratulated Karol G and they let him know how deserved this award is. “I love you,” he said Jomari goyso“; “Congratulations,” he wrote Valentina ferrer; “The Queen,” he commented Lele pons; Clarissa molina and Mala Rodríguez left him emojis of little lights and hearts respectively.

In the same category, Karol G competed with her friend Becky G and the spanish singer Rosalia. Remember that Karol took out not long ago your KG0516 disk. Precisely on the stage of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the singer shone performing her two greatest hits: “Bichota” and “El Makinón”.

Regarding his relationship with Anuel AA, since nothing more happened since both gave their faces to their fans through their respective accounts of Instagram, where they made it clear that they had finished, who loved each other very much but decided to go their separate ways. Since then, both have been dedicating themselves to their work commitments.

Without a doubt, this is a great achievement in the career of Karol G, who was consecrated as one of the most important latin artists within the music industry. Being recognized for it in North America is not a matter of anything. J Balvin, who is a good friend of the singer, is the other reggaeton player who is very popular among North Americans. Like Bad bunny. Undoubtedly, The latinos They are “screaming” loudly and the whole world is listening to them.

Keep reading:

With eyes wide open, the daughter of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, greets her “uncles” on Instagram