Karol G shocks his fans with ‘spicy’ photo session on the beach

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known in the world of music ‘Karol G’, is a famous singer-songwriter who has taken a stir in her musical career, having her presentations on the main stages in the world.

The artist born in Medellín, Colombia, has once again stolen the attention of her more than 38 and a half million followers on social networks, to show off her beauty in her break away from music.

Read also: Club Tigres: Gloria Murillo shines in the networks, showing off the rear in a tight swimsuit

Via Instagram, the 30-year-old singer has released the images where she is on the beach of Culebrita Island, in the city of Culebra in Puerto Rico, enjoying the weather in a black swimsuit.

“In the third photo, my friends did what they could,” he wrote.

This publication has received countless comments and more than three million likes from its loyal fans, highlighting the lifestyle and beauty that singer-songwriter ‘Karol G’ can seldom see.

Read also: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous figure with “spicy” photography in a flirty swimsuit