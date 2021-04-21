Karol G responds to the statements of Anuel AA and tells his version of the events about his breakup

This Tuesday Anuel AA has decided to finally get out of the rumors to confirm in an Instagram live that he has been separated from Karol G and try to stop the “really crazy” stories that you have read about your emotional state. He has also clarified that, if they have been seen together at this time, it is because at first they tried to “Recover what was lost” until both decided by mutual agreement that the time had come to “go separate ways.”

“She did not fail me and I did not fail her. They are things that happen in any ordinary relationship. It is not a problem with other women “, Anuel assured to ask their respective fans not to try to generate controversies because there were no third parties involved in the end of their love story.

The famous musician has also left the door open for a reconciliation, assuring that he does not know what the future will bring and that he still loves his ex-girlfriend: “Who knows … the world is round, maybe in the long run one, turning around, will find himself again”.

Now Karol G has reacted to his statements to offer his version of events through a statement through his Instagram stories, in which he began by explaining that, if he had not spoken before about such a personal issue, it is because found it difficult to deal with a love disappointment “Before millions of people.”

The artist has defined her courtship with the famous reggaeton artist as a “blessing” that came to their respective lives at the time they needed it most and that they never put at risk using it to gain media notoriety, although they did enjoy sharing their “crazy things” as a couple with his followers.

“The love we felt from everyone during these almost three years was unmatched, incredible and vibrating with you was magical “, Karol has assured his fans before going on to address his ex directly using his real name. “I love you emmanuel. My gratitude to you, your family and everything we lived, grew and learned together is infinite“He has promised.

