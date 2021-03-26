Karol G releases new album

Universal Music The KG016 album art was created by renowned photographer David Lachapelle.

Finally, Karol G’s new album arrived. After conquering the global music charts with multiple singles such as “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, “Ay DiOs Mio!”, “Bichota” and more recently, “Location” with Anuel AA and J Balvin; The multi-platinum superstar and # 1 Latin female artist in the world, shocked her millions of followers with the premiere of her new album ‘KG0516’. This album is the singer-songwriter’s most intimate and experimental production, and is now available on all digital music platforms.

What does ‘KG0516’ mean?

‘KG0516’ refers to a flight number, which derives from the acronym of Karol G, accompanied by the month and the day (May 16, 2006) in which the artist signed her first record contract – beginning her journey towards becoming the global superstar that he is today. According to Karol G, the intention of the album’s title is to invite his fans to venture into the flight of his new artistic era, where he musically transcends new dimensions.

“For me this album represents the evolution of Carolina as a person and Karol G as an artist. It is a flight number with which he invited people to join me in my new musical journey, where each song represents a scale that takes you to a completely different place, “said the singer. “Experiment and merge various sounds with different genres and vibes. It is something that they have never heard from me, and they are songs that represent the most real way of the person and the artist that I am ”. – Karol G

Not content with being the co-writer of all the songs on the album, for the first time, Karol G debuted as a music producer alongside her longtime collaborator Ovy On The Drums. Through these songs, the talented star explores a wide range of musical genres, including innovative fusions of his characteristic Reggaeton rhythms along with influences from Pop, Country, Bachata, Mexican music, etc.

Did you dedicate a song to your ex-partner?

Recently, Karol G surprised the presenter Jimmy Fallon’s television program, presenting one of the songs from his new album called “EL BARCO”, generating all kinds of rumors about whether it is precisely that song that he would have dedicated to his former partner , the also urban music singer Anuel AA. A fragment of the lyrics of “EL BARCO” reads like this:

“Walking on a rope and seeing the precipice

You are the cause of all my delusions

And tell the one who touches you that I don’t envy

Because it no longer hurts, what burned now is lukewarm “

Don’t miss the video of the presentation here:

The guest stars in ‘KG0516’

The album contains a total of 16 songs and features great collaborations alongside high-caliber artists such as Alberto Stylee, Anuel AA, Brray, Camilo, Emilee, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Juanka, Ludacris, Mariah Angeliq, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Minaj , Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Yandar & Yostin and Zion. Each of the collaborators on the album come from a different part of the world, allowing each song to have a totally unique sound perspective.

Success after success

Today, Karol G is among the 50 most listened to artists in the world, with more than 24 billion reproductions on digital music platforms and more than 80 million followers on his social networks. His single “Bichota” became one of the most popular anthems in Latin music, with almost a billion global reproductions.

Meanwhile, her most recent single “Location” with Anuel AA and J Balvin, became an instant hit and was quickly certified Platinum by the RIAA. The song debuted # 6 on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Songs” chart, making Karol G the female artist with the most Top 10 entries on the chart. “Bichota” and “Location” are part of ‘KG0516’, as well as his great world hits “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj and “Ay DiOs Mío!”.