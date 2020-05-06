Karol G released a quarantine version of Tusa with his team, they are pure women | INSTAGRAM

As is well known, at the end of 2018 Karol G and Mikiminach made a musical collaboration by releasing “Tusa”, a song that neither of them had contemplated that would be so famous, such was the case that it has practically become a hymn.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Well now, the Colombian interpreter of the so popular reggaetón has surprised her almost 30 million followers on Instagram by sharing a new version on the famous musical theme.

Clearly this time, for obvious reasons, the American rapper did not participate, however, this song was recorded remotely together with her official musicians for this new installment.

You may also be interested: BTS: Suga excites ARMY with his collaboration with IU and his theme Eight

It should be noted that this clip also has the participation of its cast of dancers, who from their respective homes performed the choreography, giving their best, for this new version. The publication has more than 2 million 760 thousand likes and thousands of comments from its fans, appreciating this contribution.

Each of the participants appears in white clothing, it is not yet known if it was some kind of symbolism to tell their followers to keep hope or if they simply decided to use that color for no reason.

Read also: Video Thalía takes everything away to revive Marimar in Tiktok

Something that of course always stands out when talking about Karol G is that all his musical team, we talk about drummer, guitarist, pianist, dancers, each and every one of the people who work for the famous singer of the urban genre, are women. It is here where the support that they must have between one and the other is shown, without a doubt it is an iconic detail.

As we can see, the presence of rapper Nicki Minaj is missing, however, she was represented with her voice, since you cannot enjoy “Tusa” without the iconic rap of the American singer. It just isn’t enjoyed the same way.

Recently the Colombian singer has shared via Instagram, through a publication in the form of a video clip, that both she and her partner are abiding by the government’s rules when staying at home, in this video you can see both interpreters in the bathtub, wearing pajamas, they look very fun and enjoying this confinement. To which the publication is based: “A video that shows that we spend these days at home like you. #StayHome #Quedateencasa ”.

.