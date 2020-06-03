Karol G received harsh criticism on social media on Monday after publishing a photo of his dog to express himself against racism, amid the wave of reactions to the death by the police of the African American George Floyd in the United States.

The controversy began when the Colombian urban singer published the image of her puppy, with white fur and dark spots, along with the message “the perfect example that black and white together look beautiful.”

Although soon after the star deleted her post, the rejection messages remained throughout the afternoon today.

“So Karol G has made a career of singing music that comes from black rhythms, but for her racism is like a puppy with spots,” wrote a user on Twitter.

“According to Karol G I am not a racist because I drink coffee with milk, I wear a black / white shirt with white / black pants, and yes, it is very important that I wear half white and half black masks to be anti-racist in life,” said another.

Internet users’ messages multiplied to such an extent that the #KarolG hash was one of the 20 most popular trends in the United States.

However, one of the strongest criticisms came from her compatriot Goyo, the female voice of the ChocQuibTown trio.

“The messages of Karol G wanting to show solidarity with this cause; They are an example of how someone who makes music and videos with an African descent, with BLACK idols. It is not clear what RACISM is, nor discrimination, nor the importance of races. And it is something that would add a lot, ”wrote the Afro-descendant artist.

Before the comments, the interpreter of “Tusa” and “Pineapple” proceeded to publish a statement explaining her position after deleting the photo of her dog.

“I was wrong and I want to clarify that my intentions in the photo I uploaded were beautiful and correct. What I wanted to say is that racism is terrible, that I don’t understand it … There is only one race, the human race, and now I see that the way I expressed it was not right, “he wrote.

In addition, he expressed his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, which has mobilized throughout the United States. before Floyd’s death, leading to violent confrontations.

In the incident, which was recorded in a video broadcast on social networks, a white agent squeezes the man’s neck with his knee for several minutes despite desperate complaints that he could not breathe, while his colleagues they watched.

Floyd died shortly thereafter in a hospital.

An autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family confirmed that he died of “suffocation due to sustained pressure,” a family lawyer reported today.

International stars including Beyoncé, John Boyega, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jeffrey Wright, Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lana del Rey have joined the wave of outrage in that country.