Karol G makes his fans ‘tremble’ with ‘spicy’ translucent outfit

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known in the world of music as ‘Karol G’, stole the glances of her loyal followers on social networks by showing off her great beauty with a wardrobe that made more than one imagination fly.

Via Instagram, the Colombian singer-songwriter released the images where she appears during the red carpet of the Billboard music awards in a translucent dress, which left all her charms visible.

“Latin Artist of the Year. @Billboard,” he wrote.

The winner in the category of Latin artist of the year at the Billboard Music Awards, has received more than one million likes and close to eight thousand comments from her loyal followers on Instagram, congratulating the new achievement in her career.

