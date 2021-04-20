Karol G let her breasts escape under the top and even posed for the photo



Karol G showed her breasts through the bottom of her top and heated up Instagram.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

The woman who stole the heart of the famous reggaeton some time ago Anuel AA, the also singer Karol G, reheated the social media With an outfit that left nothing to the imagination and that was very sensual. It was a torn jean and very hip that revealed a male boxer that wore the reggaeton below the pants. Above, a very small top in black and purple leather with silver chains. The fact is that the top was so tiny, that the Colombian’s breasts came out a little from the bottom of it, but she didn’t care and she even posed for the photo.

All this was part of the outfit that he used for his presentation in the Latin American Music Awards with her friend and colleague Maria Angeliq, with whom a very seductive photo was also taken and that blew the imagination of the most loyal fans of the Colombian. It should be noted that his partner wore a ‘look’ very similar to that of Karol.

The truth is that the voluptuous “breasts” that it possesses Karol G he let himself escape through the bottom of the top and that unleashed any number of compliments, many of them even risque. The same that can be read in any of the social networks of the reggaeton.

Swipe right to view the photo.

As for the heart of it and his commitment to the singer Anuel AA, everything remains a mystery. Both send hints, but there are no strong statements from the protagonists themselves. Nearby sources have assured that: ‘She felt asphyxiated from the relationship’, also that ‘They are both trying to disassociate their love life from their own careers’ and on the other hand there are those who have assured that ‘Everything is a marketing strategy’, these statements have been seen and read in several of the Hispanic media in recent weeks.

At the moment, the interpreter of ‘Bichota’ continues to rebound in his career as one of himthe urban music artist with the most hits and reproductions on digital platforms. Also, his most recent album ‘KG0516’ debuted at number 1 and his song ‘Boat’ It has topped music charts since its launch just a month ago. The emotion of the singer for all this euphoria with her most recent material has been perceived through the account of Instagram Of the same.

Definitely nothing stops Karol G in his eagerness to continue reaping successes. Not even ‘the evil of love’, if their separation from Anuel AA it’s true. Fortunately it has a family that supports her and with ‘Papá G’, her father, who has been as her manager from the beginning to watch over and manage the career of the beautiful Colombian. Without a doubt they form a luxury team, which only manages to be in the arena of the Latin music.

