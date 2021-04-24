Karol G kisses her little dog’s tongue and for this she receives ugly criticism

Karol G shared a video in which he appears kissing his puppy on the trunk, specifically kissing the tongue of his pet, who simply allowed himself to be given love over and over again by the Colombian singer. Karol’s publication was shared by the Instagram account of Suelta La Sopa and there all kinds of comments were unleashed, some in favor and others totally against this type of affection for animals, because they call for hygiene .

These are some of the comments that have been unleashed as a result of this video: “I love I love dogs but I also love hygiene”, commented a follower of the program, while another said: “There is nothing wrong, I kiss Anuel It means that he has a strong stomach ”. Then they talked about bacteria: “No… by God, no matter how much love you have for a pet, it has too many bacteria, just by licking its private parts, you should already know that this should not be done. Not”. And some even went further and began to offend: “That animal is cleaner than the other.” And so the offensive comments continued: “For her it is normal, so many animals she has kissed, one more one less does not make a difference, relax.”

But the singer has also been in the public eye lately, thanks to her ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA. The singer did a live on his social networks where he showed his face and shared with his fans the reasons why he ended his relationship with Karol G. Before this, the Colombian could not remain silent. She also went on the networks to explain herself to her fans.

Anuel AA confirmed that he has been separated from Karol G for four months and thus try to stop the “very crazy” stories that he has read about his sentimental state. He has also clarified that, if they have been seen together at this time, it is because at first they tried to “recover what was lost” until both decided by mutual agreement that the time had come to “take separate directions”, as Showbiz explained.

“She did not fail me and I did not fail her. They are things that happen in any ordinary relationship. It is not a problem with other women ”, Anuel assured to ask their respective fans not to try to generate controversies because there were no third parties involved in the end of their love story.

The famous musician has also left the door open for a reconciliation, assuring that he does not know what the future will hold and that he still loves his ex-girlfriend: “Who knows… the world is round, maybe in the long run one, turning around, will find again ”.

Now Karol G has reacted to his statements to offer his version of events through a statement in his Stories in which he has begun by explaining that, if he had not spoken before about such a personal issue, it is because it is difficult for him to deal with a love disappointment “before millions of people.”

The artist has defined her courtship with Anuel as a “blessing” that came to their respective lives at the moment they needed it most and that they never put at risk using it to gain media notoriety, although they did enjoy sharing their “crazy things” as a couple with their followers.

“The love we felt from everyone during these almost three years was unmatched, incredible and vibrating with you was magical,” Karol assured his fans before going on to address his ex directly using his real name. “I love you emmanuel. My gratitude to you, your family and everything we lived, grew up and learned together is infinite ”, he promised.

