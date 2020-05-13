The Jonas Brothers announced Monday the release this week of their new single “X” in collaboration with urban artist Karol G, representing their second bilingual work and with Latino artists in less than a year.

Through their social networks, they confirmed that on May 15 they will launch the new collaboration, of which they anticipated, according to the publication of the image of red lips on an orange background, which will be with the Colombian Karol G, receiving applause from hundreds of fans who predicted that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ theme song will be “the song of the summer.”

For her part, by doubling the publication on Instagram, Karol G had enthusiastic reactions not only from her followers, but also from colleagues in the music industry who congratulated her on her second great collaboration with an established artist in the English-speaking world.

His compatriots Sebastián Yatra and Greeicy, as well as Mau and Ricky, were excited.

Unlike “Runaway,” the song in which the Jonas Brothers teamed up with Yatra, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee, the single “X” will be part of the American group’s catalog. In other words, the interpreter of “My bed” has been invited to sing with them.

The news comes when “Tusa”, the song released in November 2019, by Karol G and Nicky Minaj, has returned to the top of the charts in the United States and internationally, driven in part by being incorporated into the catalog of the TikTok social network.

The Jonas Brothers also announced that they will participate in a question-and-answer session on the “SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session” series on the satellite radio show “The Morning Mash Up” on Friday.

In the virtual session in which the Jonas Brothers will interact with an audience made up of health workers and their families, they will also take the opportunity to promote “X”, the second bilingual musical debut this May, after “Mamacita”, the joint work of the Black Eyed Peas and Ozuna.

