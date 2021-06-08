Karol G is going to conquer the MTV Miaw awards! – The Sun of Mexico

Singer Karol G continues to achieve success among her audience, and this time she will compete for six MTV Miaw! in the next edition of the contest to be held on July 13. The Colombian is nominated as Bichota of the Year, Miaw Artist, Artist + Duro Colombia, Viral Anthem (by El makinon), Hit of the Year (by Bichota) and Music-Ship of the year (by Location).

For their part, reggaeton Bad Bunny and Danna Paola are tied for second place with the most nominations, with five each. These are followed by other prominent figures in music, such as J Balvin, Maluma, Sebastián Yatra, Christian Nodal and Rauw Alejandro, who also compete in the main categories.

In the main category, Icon Miaw face Kunno, Kenia Os, Domelipa, Jashlem, Jimena Jiménez, Brianda Deyanara, Rod Contreras and Kimberly Loaiza. The latter also competes as Creator of the Year, along with Amadora, Caín Guzmán, Darian Rojas, Ignacia Antonia, Kevlex, Legna Hernández and Ralf.

Given the events that marked the agenda on social networks during this year, political figures will be present in the category It is very Cringe (to die of shame), in which Hugo López-Gatell appears for his pandemic vacation, and the actor Alfredo Adame for the offenses he inflicted on his opponents during his campaign for a Tlalpan deputation, in addition to the tantrums of Donald Trump after his defeat in the January elections.

In addition to these awards, series, podcasts, videos, fandoms, reality shows, gamers and couples from the world of the Internet that have caused an impact among users will also be recognized.

The full list of nominees can be found on the official MTV Miaw page, where fans can vote for their favorites from today until July 7. The ceremony, which will be conducted by Kali Uchis and Kenia Os, will be broadcast in Mexico at 10:00 p.m. on July 13.