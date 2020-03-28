Reggaetoneros Karol G and Anuel AA are living together this quarantine. But they are not alone. They took advantage of the isolation to calmly introduce the new member of their family. It is very adorable and small!

March 28, 2020 11:34 AM

Karol G Y Anuel AA they are passing the mandatory quarantine together.

The reggaeton couple has a lot of fun: we could see him making videos in the Tik Tok application, dressing up as Lilo and Stitch, and even singing and dancing together.

But the best news during this coexistence was the presentation of a new member of this happy family who, God willing, will have a wedding before the end of the year.

Now: how could they hide it in full quarantine? It is impossible that nobody has seen it!

He is Goku, the puppy they adopted as their baby Karol G and Anuel AA. The name is due to the fanaticism that “The King of Trap” has for the anime Dragon Ball Z.

The presentation was made by the interpreter from Tusa through Tik Tok. Isn’t she very tender and beautiful company?

.