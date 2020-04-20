Karol G in brutal red bikini shows off her front attributes | Instagram

Colombian singer Karol G stunned her millions of followers on Instagram by wearing a tremendous cleavage with a red bikini showing off their voluptuous attributes forwards.

The interpreter of My bed yesterday shared two photographs that left speechless wearing a red bikini with which it boasted a great neckline.

It is currently considered one of the most popular latin artists and quoted by everyone.

Mamiiii que tú querreeeeeee “, wrote the singer in her publication.

The publication, with just one day of being shared, has almost 3 million likes from his followers and endless comments.

It should be remembered that right now she is in her Miami condo with her boyfriend Anuel who undoubtedly enjoys it to the fullest.

Here we come your sharks “,” You are perfect without 90 60 90 “,” MAMASOTAAAAAAAAAAAA “, were some of the comments.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro’s success is increasing, as she not only has a Beautiful voice but also a phenomenal body being the envy of many.

The interpreter and Anuel AA are always very happy on the networks and recently launched a new track next to his music video, Follow, video which they recorded from their home showing how they are quarantined.

The urban music couple recorded the song in Miami during quarantine, in addition to directing and producing the accompanying video.

Currently the video has almost 40 million views on the YouTube platform and in the list of most listened on Spotify.

The launch of the song Follow comes after the great success of Cob alongside Nicki Minaj released late last year, this being one of the most big hits of his entire career.

