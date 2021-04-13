Karol G imposes fashion! – Music News

Karol G really does not stop giving us more successes, some more empowered than others, some of his songs make us a bit romantic, and calm that bichota that we carry inside, others make us all unstoppable, single and more beautiful women that we have never, or at least that is what we feel, (Or ​​it’s just me), we have all tasted the delights of the singer’s hits, however, today we bring you a Karol G single that you are going to love. Are you ready? We tell you all the details.

Karol G premiered on March 25 his most recent single, “EL MAKINON”, a song that he premiered and worked in collaboration with Mariah Angeliq, a song that currently has more than 50 thousand views on YouTube on YouTube.

The fashionable part that we saw in this video is his heart tattoo made as with branches, on his left shoulder, we bet that it will be a fashion that from that day began to be considered by all the loyal fans of Karol G.

We leave you the link of the song so that you enjoy it and empower yourself once and for all! https://www.youtube.com/watch?xv=2jYEz66J_J4

In addition to the fact that this song had excellent feedback and criticism from the entire audience, “Has anyone else got addicted to Mariah Angeliq’s voice?”, “I really think Karol G’s times are perfect, so many songs that he brings out!”

“This hit goes straight to the top 100 songs with Flow Rompiendo! I really love it ”

What do you think? Tell us, what makes you feel about this new song by Karol G! And seriously, would you get his tattoo?