George Floyd’s death in police custody a few days ago in minneapolis has triggered a incendiary wave of demonstrations and protests in the United States that threatens to detonate a social upheaval of few precedents in the recent history of the country.

Many celebrities have wanted to join the complaint messages through social networks and pleas for the end of systematic discrimination against the black population that still beats strongly in the heart of the American nation. However, good intentions are not enough, and less in a matter as delicate and transcendent as this. AND singer Karol G has become a victim of her own positive will with a controversial tweet that has immediately generated a gale of criticism and reproach against him.

The Colombian had already spoken two days ago on the subject of a message that read the following: “I don’t know who came up with dividing society by ‘Races.’ You don’t have a white friend, a black cousin, or a Caucasian partner. You have a friend, a cousin, and a partner. Fuck that.”. His words, this time, were highly applauded, but only a few hours later, the situation took a 180-degree turn.

I don’t know who came up with the idea of ​​dividing society by “Races”. You don’t have a white friend, a black cousin or a Caucasian partner. You have a friend, a cousin, and a partner. Fuck that 🖕🏽 – KAROL G (@karolg) May 30, 2020

And it is that the interpreter, with the intention of making another contribution to the virtual anti-racist campaign, did not think of anything other than share a photo of your dog, a light-haired puppy with dark-colored spots, along with the following comment: “The perfect example that Black and White TOGETHER look beautiful”. The tweet, immediately dismissed as frivolous and unfortunate, led her to become Trendig Topic right away and an avalanche of Internet users will be upon him.

Twitter

The reaction was such that Karol G has been forced to issue, also through the networks, a public apology, both in Spanish and English: “I was wrong and I want to clarify that my intentions in the photo I uploaded were beautiful and correct”, he justified himself, “what I wanted to say is that racism is terrible, that I don’t understand it. These days I have felt very affected seeing the gravity of the situation and it is extremely painful to see how these things continue happening and that it is the moment where ALL OF THIS HAS TO STOP. There is only one race, the human race, and now I see that the way I expressed it was not right. “

The singer also added that stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement “Because NO ONE should suffer systematic oppression because of the color of their skin or because they belong to a minority group.” He further assured that support the protests these days and closed his statement stating that he continues “learning every day about this experience so that we can participate better and help bring about change.”