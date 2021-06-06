Karol G exposes her figure in a micro bikini, taken and surrounded by men

Singer Karol G he is enjoying the honeys of his triumph with his last record production KG0516. However, He seems to be curing his love sickness and alcohol sorrows. The Colombian spent a day on the high seas yachting exposing her bikini figure, surrounded by several men, few friends and singing to everything that gives her voice. Between tequila and tequila and history and history you could see that the sips were doing their thing.

First it was her own Karol G who showed off her new figure, having lost several pounds, with a animal print bikini and very closely. Thus, her “breasts” was in the foreground. In addition, he gave a cute touch to the images by placing a small stuffed giraffe in front. At the same time, in the instagram stories it was seen that I was taking small drinks of some clear drink.

Meanwhile, their faithful friends hugged her and gave her affection. Also they danced and sang As the afternoon passed and the sun made the landscape from the high seas look like a dream. Many of the fans began to speculate if the singer was suffering from the breakup with her ex-fiancé, he too reggaeton Anuel AA.

However, several media have reported that apparently it was the singer herself who decided to end the relationship. In “Suelta la Sopa” they said some time ago that Karol G she felt a little choked. While in “El Gordo y La Flaca”, the rumors of crisis in the couple just began, it was said that there was also professional competition between the two. The truth is that, several weeks after breaking up, both They published on their networks that they had separated and that they loved each other very much but that they would take different paths.

This has been the case since then, each one by their side has continued with their projects and successful musical careers. None have yet been associated with new partners. But after Karol G having posted these yacht stories yesterday, Anuel AA He also published a message that could be taken as a hint: “Do you really want to know a person? See how he treats you when he no longer needs you. ”

Obviously, speculation as to whether this message would have been for Karol G They were unleashed on social media but, so far, she has not responded, or posted anything. He has focused on promoting a concert that he will do “Live” this June 10th.