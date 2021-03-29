Karol G exhibits her new figure in a thong from a yacht and does she send indirectly to Anuel AA?



Karol G shows off her slim figure in a swimsuit.

Photo: Vivien Killilea. / Getty Images

If there is someone who has helped the pandemic to launch musical successes and lose weight, it is the beauty Karol G, who has changed his diet and has been training a lot more. That has been reflected in the great body that he has always boasted, but which is now much more stylized and fitness. Therefore, she decided to show her figure in a bikini.

In a neon two-piece swimsuit that was a tiny thong below, the Colombian showed her toned figure aboard a yacht. We already know that of the favorite things that Karol, besides singing and dancing, it is sailing and sunbathing. Especially when you live in Miami as is the case with the artist.

He also took the opportunity to send a message through social networks. “… Because for what it does not work, bichotas do not cry mommy”, which is only part of the lyrics of his success “Bichota”. However, many assured that it is a hint to the singer Anuel AA. For weeks the rumor that the couple would have separated has been widely resonated, although strong friends have also told different media that they decided to disassociate themselves from each other on social networks, but only professionally. The truth is that, until now, there has not been a strong and clear answer regarding this.

