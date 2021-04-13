Karol G as a tourist in Puerto Rico

Karol G walked his blue hair through the most touristic places in San Juan on his second visit. See here all the photos.

The Colombian star visited the famous island and took the opportunity to get to know the legendary La Perla neighborhood and the grounds of Castillo San Felipe del Morro.

With a big smile and the usual good vibes, Karol took photos with her fans and commented on how excited she was about the concert that is scheduled for January 2022 in Puerto Rico.

The 30-year-old singer chose a super comfortable outfit, ideal for a walk. Karol combined an army print overall with a short black t-shirt that revealed her waist. She wore her super straight and loose blue hair as well as a face mask to protect against COVID.

The Tusa interpreter, who usually shares her luxurious life on Instagram, posted several photos enjoying the paradisiacal beaches of Puerto Rico.

In a black bikini and with her hair tied up, Karol posed in the crystal clear water and even dared to become a sand mermaid.

