Karol G announces a tour of different cities in the United States with his ‘Bichota Tour’



Karol G comes to the United States with his ‘Bichota Tour’.

Karol G will make his long-awaited return to the stage after the announcement of his next new concert tour, “Bichota Tour”.

In a statement released by the Universal Music label, Karol detailed the happiness that invaded her knowing that very soon she will be face to face with her fans again:

“After everything stopped in 2020, I was very excited to be able to share my music live with my entire audience. Having the opportunity to be face to face with them is the best news I received this year, “he said.

A total of 21 dates are those that make up this tour that, at the moment, only it will pass through the United States and Puerto Rico. Denver will be the first city to receive it at the Mission Ballroom, while San Juan de Puerto Rico will be the one to conclude with.

About the route you will take, the country is known to visit 19 cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Washington DC and ending at the FTX Arena in Miami on November 26. On November 27 he would be performing at the Coliseum, in San Juan.

It is expected that the record work with which the Colombian travels our country will include the songs “Tusa ‘,” Oh my God “and” Bichota “, which has not had the opportunity to present them in concert with an in-person audience and that surely its fans are eager to sing.

. @ KarolG has announced some dates for “BICHOTA TOUR”. It starts off in the US, below are the dates. 🇺🇸 – Some Tickets are available for purchase tomorrow on Ticketmaster. pic.twitter.com/V8ZCOlNAAl – Karol G Charts (@ChartsKarolG) June 14, 2021

Bichota Tour will begin on October 27 and will end on November 27, 2021. Likewise, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18, starting at 10:00 am local time, at via karolgmusic.com.

The dates of the ‘Bichota Tour’ are:

October 27 – Denver, CO October 29 – El Paso, TX October 30 – Mesa, AZ October 31 – San Diego, CA November 1 – San Jose, CA November 3 – Sacramento, CA November 4 – Los Angeles, CA November 6 – Las Vegas, NV November 9 – Hidalgo, TX November 10 – Sugar Land, TX November 11 – Grand Prairie, TX November 13 – Rosemont, IL November 15 – Boston, MA November 17 November – Philadelphia, PA November 18 – New York, NY November 20 – Washington, DC November 22 – Charlotte, NC November 23 – Atlanta, GA November 24 – Orlando, FL November 26 – Miami, FL November 27 November – San Juan, PR