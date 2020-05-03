With the help of Danna Paola, Luisito Comunica, Aislinn Derbez, Ángela Aguilar and Franco Escamilla, the National Auditorium dressed up to deliver the first prizes that only fans can award to the best of music through streaming and for do not pass any data, these were the winners of the Spotify Awards 2020.

If you thought that these were going to be another boring awards ceremony, you were very wrong, the show started with all the energy of those present singing to the rhythm of “Morado”, “Rojo” and “Medusa” by J Balvin, but the surprise came when the black Eyed Peas they joined him on stage to sing “Rhythm”.

. @ JBALVIN: For all Latinos, keep dreaming, lego 👏🏼 # SpotifyAwards pic.twitter.com/mjSZldK0BF – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) March 6, 2020

After a tremendous opening came the first prize of the night, but also first in the history of the Spotify Awards and it was for the Banda MS as the Most Followed Artist. After thanking their fans, Nicki Nicole, Alemán and Cazzu, they took the stage to put the National Auditorium at their feet with one presentation after another.

He continued to deliver the award to Most Listened Artist, which Bad Bunny took away, but could not say anything as the fans did not stop singing “Calladita” at the top of their lungs in the capital of straming, it is for this reason that the first Spotify Awards were held in this country .

3, 2, 1 … #SpotifyAwards https://t.co/1UF22mg0Ic pic.twitter.com/kA7ibsgEJF – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) March 6, 2020

Another musical pause came to introduce the MS Band, who sang “I Didn’t Choose to Know You” and “Highly Probable.” Right after, Ximena Sariñana and Bala arrived on stage, who presented the award to the Radar Artist which was taken by Tones and I for his song “Dance Monkey”. This was followed by Zoe, who sang the unplugged version of “Soñé” alongside Hello Seahorse! Vocalist Denise Gutierrez.

The one who could not miss was Karol G who, with a million views on Spotify on its launch day, sang “Tusa” and fans did not hesitate to follow her and dance. After such an intense moment, another came from Danna Paola, who took the award as the Female Artist with the Greatest Increase in Fans, His speech was very emotional, as he recalled that a year ago he thought about whether music would be the right path and invited his fans to follow his dreams.

. @ dannapaola: This is for you and for you! #SpotifyAwards pic.twitter.com/ukORMQcMWE – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) March 6, 2020

Mark Tacher and youtuber and singer Ana Emilia presented the Most Added Artist In Playlist, who was none other than Bad Bunny. The best way to thank was singing. “Go away”, “Ignorant” and “The Difficult” were the songs with which those present encouraged him. After his presentation, which concert, the public asked for another one and although they did not let him finish, I do not hesitate to thank his fans.

It is worth noting the work of the production in general, which in a matter of minutes had the stage ready for the next artist and although the audio was the great enemy for some presentations, everything touched perfectly.

The fourth most listened artist in the world, J Balvin, introduced the Most Taken Artist in Mexico in the World: Reik, who also decided to thank his fans with music, delighting them with “Noviembre Sin Ti” and “Me Niego”.

. @ ReikMx is the Most Listened Mexican Artist in the World. #SpotifyAwards pic.twitter.com/9OYOcXkHmB – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) March 6, 2020

The next award went to Karol G in the category of Most Listened ArtistThe singer did not hesitate to thank her fans: “Thank you for supporting me, for listening to my music and for making Tusa a hymn.”

After this came a very special moment for those present, the rapper Ana Tajouk asked all the women to join and join their voices for all those who are no longer, including Maria, Karina, Ingrid and Fatima in his speech that gave rise to Julieta Venegas, who was accompanied by Essa Ia, Silvana Estrada, Yoss Bones, Daniela Spalla, Marcela Viejo, Ensamble al Aire, Sol Pereira and Marian Ruzzi.

Outside of the live awarding, several categories were awarded, among which the most outstanding is Most Popular Male K Pop Artist and of course it had to be won by BTS, who recently released ‘Map of the Soul 7’ which achieved number one on Billboard, also won BlackPink as the Most Popular K Pop Female Artist, the four members performed with great success last year in Coachella.

/> ✉️… 💜 @BTS_twt #SpotifyAwards pic.twitter.com/NmIwdeqauE – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) March 6, 2020

Returning to the award and the winners of the Spotify Awards 2020, the Most Listened to Song It was “Calma Remix” by Pedro Capó and Farruko, the first went up to receive the award dedicating it to women. Then Christian Nodal took the stage.

The night continued with J Balvin as the Most Shared Artist, beating José José, Daddy Yankee and Luis Miguel. The last and most important award of the night went to Bad Bunny, who won as the Spotify Artist of the Year

And to close with a flourish, who better than Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, Pedro Capó, Horacio Palencia and Lalo Ebrad to interpret “Love at First Sight” and “How I’m Going to Forget You”Did you like the winners?