The video allows to see all the most intimate spaces of the property where the couple lives the quarantine due to the coronavirus

Karol G with Anuel AA.

Photo:

Steven Ferdman / .

The music video of the latest collaboration of Anuel AA and Karol G It has allowed all fans of the couple to peek into their daily lives to discover how they are facing the period of isolation in Miami. The two urban music stars have released their new single ‘Follow’ this Thursday at the same time as the music video, which they have recorded without help in their current residence due to the lack of means to organize a large-scale shoot due to the crisis of the coronavirus.

The protagonists of the production are, for reasons of force majeure, themselves, but they have also included a very special guest: their new pet, an adorable French bulldog who has been called Goku and who clearly sees that he has them completely in love.

Anuel and Karol are shown on camera dancing with costumes of the characters Disney Stitch and Angel, playing jenga or to the video game console and, in the case of the interpreter, exercising on their terrace facing the sea, which also has a small pool.

The video has also served to reveal curious details about their home, such as the wide collection of stuffed animals that they have – with replicas of popular animation characters such as Simba, Pumbaa, Nemo and the protagonists of the movie ‘Up’ – or the personal photographs that they have exposed in their impressive dressing room.

Anuel and Karol have continued creating music during the quarantine And the theme of his song could not be more appropriate for the current situation, since he talks about flirting through social networks.

.