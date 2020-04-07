Karol G and Anuel AA release new single and music video Follow | Instagram

Favorite urban music couple Karol G and Anuel AA they made the most of I’m isolation days to launch their New single Y music video Follow, being this Karol’s first single this year.

Once again they unite and surprise everyone with a collaboration which has been a success since its premiere.

In the video they represent how it is that they spend their days together, in this case very similar to what is currently happening due to the quarantine, where they are seen playing video games, exercising, among other things.

Everything seems to indicate that the video was recorded by themselvesHowever, the quality is more than excellent.

From their condo in Miami, the two showed us how they hang out, give us some ideas to carry them out and shows the daily life of a couple.

Meanwhile the lyrics of the song it has nothing to do with the visual product As she talks about a man following a woman on Instagram, they had their passing love story and now the two of them act like a couple of strangers.

The launch of the song Follow comes after the great success of Cob launched at the end of the year passes, this being one of the greatest successes of his entire career.

Karol did not hesitate to share it on his social networks, so in his account Instagram It was published a couple of days ago.

A video that shows that we spend these days at home like you, LINK IN BIO !!!! #StayHome #Quedateencasa, “he wrote in the description.

With just 4 days after the publication of the short video, it has more than 5 million views and endless comments.

On the other hand on the platform of Youtube where it was published the same day, it has more than 15 million views being a great success just a few days after its launch.

