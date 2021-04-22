Karol G and Anuel AA confirm their separation

Getty Karol G and Anuel AA confirm their love separation.

Karol G and Anuel AA’s love story officially came to an end after almost three years together. The singers confirmed their separation through statements they released on the Instagram platform.

“If just accepting it is difficult, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time, we tried to move our relationship away from social media to take care of ourselves. We never used our relationship to do marketing today, or almost three years ago that it all began, “said Karol G in the stories on his Instagram profile when referring to his separation from the Puerto Rican rapper.

The Colombian artist reiterated her gratitude to her ex-partner for all the experiences they lived together: “I love you, Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and everything that we lived, grew and learned together is infinite. RHLM ”.

For his part, Anuel AA confirmed the breakup with Karol G during a recent live broadcast that he carried out on the Instagram social network: “I am always seeing news that we are, that we are not … the reality is that we are not together, but I I love her”.

“We each go our own way. May God bless her very much and may she continue to fulfill all her dreams and all her goals, “added the ‘China’ interpreter.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, artistically known as Anuel AA, also mentioned that his separation with Karol G was not due to infidelity: “She and I have a perfect relationship. There is no negativity or anything like that. It was not that if the vile news that she was with another man, that I was with another woman.

This is what you should know:

The rumors of separation of Karol G and Anuel AA began in March

In mid-March, “Primer Impacto” was one of the first media to report that the singers Karol G and Anuel AA had ended their love affair for several months due to a possible “third in dispute.”

The Univision entertainment show assured that the couple had definitively put an end to the love relationship they began in 2018.

“Primer Impacto” pointed out that the couple’s separation was imminent, to the point that the Puerto Rican did not accompany Karol G during her birthday celebration in February.

The couple got engaged in 2019

According to Entertainment Tonight, singers Karol G and Anuel AA confirmed their engagement in April 2019 after almost a year together.

In an interview with the American media, the rapper spoke about the news: “There are no words to describe it.”

“I don’t have any updates on the wedding plans, but I can tell you that I am living as if we were already married. We are very happy and we have been very busy. I was on tour in Europe and he was on tour in the United States. We had a time when we agreed and we were able to spend time together ”, Karol G mentioned in August 2019 when referring to her wedding plans with Anuel AA.

“This year there is a wedding,” said the Puerto Rican interpreter in a publication he made on his official Instagram account in January 2020.

The stars met in 2018

KAROL G, Anuel AA – Culpables (Official Video) Listen to Culpables on all digital platforms ▶ umle.lnk.to/FZmNjFp SUBSCRIBE HERE ▶ youtube.com/channel/UCZuPJZ2kGFdlbQu1qotZaHw FOLLOW ME ON: Instagram | instagram.com/karolg/ Facebook | facebook.com/KarolGOficial Twitter | twitter.com/karolgmusic Lyrics Culpables: [Intro: Anuel AA] Uah, uah Mera, tell me Karol G, baby Anuel (oh-oh) Real Hasta la Muerte, did you hear, baby? (Oh oh oh oh) [Anuel AA, Karol G] Baby, you have a ‘husband and … 2018-09-14T04: 00: 03Z

Karol G and Anuel AA met in August 2018 when they worked together on the video recordings of the musical theme “Culpables”, one of their most successful collaborations on the YouTube platform.

The couple confirmed their love relationship during a musical presentation they offered together in New York City in November of the same year. At that moment, the couple starred in a romantic kiss on stage that left all their fans speechless.

Throughout their courtship, Karol G and Anuel AA positioned themselves as one of the most stable couples in the urban music industry.