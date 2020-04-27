The former Slovak tennis player Karol Beck lived an episode very similar to that of Nicolás Jarry. In 2005, the former top 36 in the world tested positive for clenbuterol, an action that caused him to stay off the tracks for two years, showing powerless to know that he did nothing wrong and that he was someone who ruined his career. In an interview with NATO Chile, Beck talks about Jarry’s positive.

The situation that Nicolás Jarry is going through: “I do not know specifically what substance they found in his body. He told the truth, but the decision they have made only has to respect it. In this world we need to be 100% accurate and know that you are eating or drinking. Something very bad happened to me too. Similar, since I took something that felt very bad. After a month I searched the internet for clenbuterol, then I found some symptoms that described my symptoms and that’s when I realized what was happening to me. “

The process that he underwent and that left him two years out of action: “We managed to win a Davis Cup doubles match and I went to the drug test. Later I received an email from the ITF saying they had tested positive. I was shocked. I was very surprised because before I had negative results from the US Open. I tried to defend myself in every possible way, but they made the decision to sanction me. After the decision I continued mentally strong and prepared to return to the tracks as soon as possible. I remember that six months before I returned I was very fine and I was in good condition. When I returned, everyone looked at me badly, since they saw me as a doped person. I still don’t know who the person who did this to me was. “

Beck understands Nicolás Jarry’s helplessness: “I understand his feelings. I also said and felt that he was innocent and that he had never cheated before. Unfortunately, despite trying in every possible way, I was sanctioned and I spent two years without tennis. I never thought that someone other than me would decide so much about the future of my career. “

He believes Jarry will return stronger than ever: “Jarry is a very young tennis player and already experienced on this circuit. Obviously it will not be easy since the period of inactivity is very noticeable, but he has already found the way to enter the top 100 once and I am sure he will. He will try again. In addition, he has time to improve and to become stronger physically and especially mentally, “he concluded.

