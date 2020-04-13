The exblaugrana Arturas Karnisovas has been named this Monday the new executive vice president of basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls of the NBA, as confirmed by the American club in an official statement published on its website.

04/13/2020

Act at 19:58

CEST

“This is the culmination of a dream for me and I am ready for the challenge that comes my way. I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls. They represented American basketball and the NBA for a boy from Lithuania, “said the exalero in his first statements after this important appointment.

“I have always loved this franchise and to have the possibility from now on to be part of it and influence its resurgence is a privilege, “Karnisovas continued.

The former player, 48, will be the responsible for all decisions made in the operations department in the Illinois franchise, the Bulls reported in a statement in which Michael Reinsdorf, president and chief operating officer, had words of praise for his new employee.

“As the new head of basketball operations, I am confident that his vision, leadership skills, and experience in helping build winning teams in Houston and Denver will help you do a good job here. I am very happy to be able to welcome him and his family to the city of Chicago and to officially join our organization, “said Reinsdorf.

Karnisovas, in his second Barcelona stage with Rentzias | F. ZUERAS

Following her retirement in 2002, Karnisovas collaborated with the Nuggets., where he recruited some notable players like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter. In addition, while he was in Denver, he also worked with the United States national team as an ‘international personal scout’ ahead of a World Cup in Spain in 2004 in which the Americans took the gold medal.

The new member of the Chicago Bulls He also collaborated five years with the Houston Rockets. and during his stay at the Texan club, he acquired important figures such as Marcus Morris and Chandler Parsons.

Trained at the American University of Seton Hall, Arturas Karnisovas signed for Barça in 1995 after playing a season at the Cholet and in his two years as a Barça player, he alternated sensational games with weak performances at many decisive moments.

After passing through Olympiacos and Pompea Bologna, the Lithuanian disputed his last two campaigns as an active player at Barça between 2000 and 2002 with a total balance as Barça of three ACB Leagues, one Copa del Rey and three Catalan Leagues.

The objective of the signing of Karnisovas is to provide his experience on and off the court for the Chicago team to fight again for an NBA ‘ring’ that has escaped it since 1997 in the midst of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and company.

