Arturas Karnisovas he has not been in the position of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Chicago Bulls, a position that beyond the exuberance of its name, is granted to who will handle the basketball of the franchise. However, in that period he has already hired a new GM, the entire internal structure has changed and the following could be to replace the coach Jim Boylen.

Boylen has been in charge for just over a season, but his results have been very poor and his methods even more so. For this reason, it is rumored that Karnisovas is already evaluating replacements to get a coach named by him and with his full confidence, with the names of Adrian Griffin (assistant in Toronto) and Ime Udoka (assistant in Philadelphia) as possible candidates.

It is worth remembering that both candidates have ties to the new executives appointed and hired by the Bulls in recent days, who have extensive experience as assistants and who fit the profile of young coach Karnisovas is looking for, so the position of Boylen could be more in discussion than ever and a change could happen at any time.

