Sergio garcia, champion of Masters in 2017, congratulated this Monday through social networks Jon rahm for his triumph in his first golf major, the US Open, and wrote that “karma” “owed one” to the Biscayan golfer.

The Spaniard, who finished nineteenth in the Californian field of Torrey Pines, wrote on his Twitter account: “Another great Spanish victory! Congratulations to my friend Jon Rahm for his victory at the US Open and for his recent fatherhood. Karma owed you one. Long live Spain. “

Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the US Open on Sunday and the fourth Spaniard to achieve a major. Join his name to those of Severiano Ballesteros (British Open of 1979, 1984 and 1988 and Masters of 1980 and 1983), Txema Olazábal (Masters of 1994 and 1999) and Sergio García (Masters of 2017).