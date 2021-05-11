Karlos Arguiñano talks about the health of his sister Eva: “It’s going better”

Karlos and Eva Arguiñano on Antena 3. (Photo: Antena 3)

The popular chef Karlos Arguiñano used to comment during his programs on Antena 3 on different current affairs. It will not be the first time that his political comments have become a trending topic on Twitter.

But this time, the Basque chef has not used his space on television to assess a political measure, the advance of the pandemic or a scuffle in Congress. Arguiñano, before starting to make some chickpeas, wanted to reveal the accident suffered by his sister Eva.

The also cook and regular collaborator on her program, especially for pastry chefs when making desserts, has broken her leg. “It has been in a cast and it’s getting better,” Arguiñano reassured.

The chef stressed that as soon as he recovers, he hopes to have your help back in the kitchen.

The fame of the Basque chef is such that in 2021 he has even been awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Sports with the 2021 National Television Award for “making gastronomy Culture”.

The prize awarded by the Ministry is endowed with 30,000 euros. The jury unanimously recognized the chef’s career, especially for his “creative personality, his sustained continuity in the field of television” and for giving “a decisive boost to gastronomy as a cultural sector”, thanks to his efforts to strengthen the audience.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Few times has Arguiñano been so clear when speaking of a political leader: “What a heavier blonde”

“Hasta el moño”: Karlos Arguiñano cuts his Antena 3 program with a loud and clear message

Karlos Arguiñano jumps from Antena 3 to TVE and is torn over his difficult situation: “He does not leave home”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.