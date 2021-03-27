Karlos Arguiñano is sincere about his wife, Luisi: “He does not leave home”

The Cook Karlos Arguiñano became the host of Euskadi of the new installment of the TVE program Two couples and one destination, in which the two couples formed by Anne Igartiburu and María del Monte, on the one hand, and Gonzalo Miró and Florentino Fernández, on the other , have set course for Basque lands.

Arguiñano has sat at the table with all of them to share jokes, anecdotes about his television programs and also open up about how is your family going the current pandemic situation due to the coronavirus.

“It’s getting too longThis story is really hard, “he referred to the restrictions imposed on the autonomous communities to stop the spread of the virus.

Despite the fact that the cook and his wife live in the same city as their children, Arguiñano has regretted not being able to hug any of her grandchildren.

The presenter Anne Igartiburu has been in charge of pointing out the personal situation she lives Luisi, the cook’s wife, and her fear of contagion. “Luisi does not leave home. ‘You go out a lot’, he tells me as soon as he gets home, “Arguiñano recalled.

The chef has put his wife on a pedestal by assuring that “Luisi she has been the captain all her life“.

For Arguiñano, the key to living a good life is “surround yourself with good people”. The chef, who will turn 73 this year, has taken advantage of his intervention in the program to send viewers a reflection: “Take advantage of every minute of your life, don’t leave anything for tomorrow. “

The chef has also joked about his age and a recurring question about his retirement. “The president of the United States (Donald Trump) is 74 and he is believed to be a Samson and now the one who is going to replace him (Joe Biden) is 78. If those can be presidents of the United States, I can make meatballs“, he commented, provoking the laughter of his guests.