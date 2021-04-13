Karlos Arguiñano, awarded the 2021 National Television Award

The chef Karlos Arguiñano has been awarded this Tuesday by the Ministry of Culture and Sports with the National Television Award 2021 for “make gastronomy culture“.

This has been communicated by the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, through a message on social networks, in which thanked the chef for “all these years of professionalism, for making Gastronomy Culture and for his enormous sense of humor “.

The award, won in 2020 by Andreu Buenafuente, is endowed with 30,000 euros. The jury, unanimously, wanted to award it to the Basque chef to “recognize in the creative personality of the winner the sustained continuity of a complete career in the field of television, with special relevance in the field of television. consolidation and consolidation of a genre that brings together television, gastronomy and culture“.

I just telephoned Karlos Arguiñano to inform him that the jury has recognized him with the 2021 National Television Award. Congratulations, dear Karlos! Thank you for all these years of professionalism, for making Gastronomy Culture and for your great sense of humor. – José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes (@jmrdezuribes) April 13, 2021

“Your contribution to the creation of loyal audiences means a decisive boost to gastronomy as a cultural sector“Uribes added, as Europa Press has shared.

This award rewards the television work of a work broadcast during the previous year, a private contribution or, in particular cases, a professional career. In addition, the National Television Award is the recognition of the small screen as a tool for cultural dissemination.