Karlie Kloss takes advantage of her son’s walk to spend time with her mother-in-law

Although Karlie Kloss hasn’t had a very close relationship with her in-laws, it seems she learned to cope quite well.

Looking at Karlie Kloss with her always perfect appearance and 1.88 meters tall, you could hardly think that not everything has been easy in her life. The 28-year-old model may inspire peace in her eyes, but not everything is rosy in her daily life.

Just to be able to unite her life with that of her husband, businessman and investor Joshua Kusher, Karlie had to convert to Judaism and for years she endured many slights from the circle close to her husband, with whom she now shares the upbringing of her son. Levi Joseph.

Although he does not like to talk much about the subject, he has admitted that “it has been hard”; especially when her brother-in-law Jared Kusher is married to Ivanka Trump, and we well know that Karlie is not a supporter of what Trump represents.

During the most recent presidential elections in the United States, Kloss hesitated to show his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, despite the political and family consequences that this has brought him.

Therefore, seeing her walking with her mother-in-law Sheryl Kushner in New York is almost revealing, as according to the book “Kushner Inc.” Posted in 2019 by Vicky Ward, her in-laws limited the contact they had with her during the six years of relationship leading up to their wedding.

On top of this, there were friends close to the family who addressed her as “the lingerie model”, using the term in a derogatory way; Still, there is no doubt that Karlie has done her best to fit in with the family, as long as her freedom is not compromised.

Beyond the consequences of his publications to promote the vote in favor of the Democratic party, it seems that the birth of his baby has also been presented as an opportunity to make a “clean slate” in the family.

Meanwhile, Karlie has remained irreverent in her own way, sharing photos in which she looks perfectly stylized and finally shows a very natural moment from her current life: expressing breast milk so she can feed her baby.