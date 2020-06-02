In 2015, the world learned the story of one of the most notorious corruption and fraud cases in the field of football, the controversial one FIFA Gate; today the event is reflected through “The President”, a series in which the Mexican actress Karla Souza participates and in which he sees a great opportunity for Latin America to tell its own stories, with the level of excellence and authenticity it deserves.

Before starting the interview related to the project, Karla explains to Notimex that it is the first time that she is promoting something remotely, due to the confinement by COVID-19, but she says she is grateful to have the technology to connect with the media. and he recognizes that he misses being in front of Frnete; In addition, she emphasizes that both her family and her are well, following the rules and doing their bit.

Without further ado, Souza explains that his character in “The President” is that of Agent “Harris”, who is part of the FBI, and undercover, seeks to uncover the protagonists of the FIFA Gate before justice, so through “Sergio Jadue”, who serves as an informant in the story, infiltrates the case to obtain information and evidence of the global corruption scandal , in the spheres of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

“She is a woman who has a life of her own, also her needs, and throughout history you go not only seeing how she manipulates” Sergio “, but also how she carries out the action and achieves her goal; but at the same time she has a personal need – financial-, which also makes it be, let’s say, tempted by corruption, and therefore marks humanity a little more than how we are all involved in this, “he says.

Although the series is based on the real events released in 2015, among which are millionaire bribes for transmission rights and vote manipulation for the election of venues for international soccer tournaments, the character that Souza plays in the series , It is fictitious, so it specifies that it had greater creative rein, with information that was unknown to the public.

Being an event of a historical nature, the actress shares how the story was outlined and explains that, at all times, the production had a team of lawyers who corroborated that the lines and texts of each of the episodes of The President, the which will be released on June 5 and stars actors Andrés Parra, Paulina Gaitán, Luis Margani, Luis Gnecco, Daniel Muñoz, among others.

“There was a team of lawyers, who were very involved in everything, from the script to the filming, the production and then the post-production; words, terms and things that occurred to us, we had to go through a whole approval process since we were talking about a real subject and if it made it more complicated than it would have been a fictitious subject, but at the same time it also makes it something more interesting for the public, “Karla talks.

Latin American talent tells its own stories

For this reason, the actress adds that this made the series an opportunity for the public to know what really happened and to understand the events “behind the scenes” of a well-known corruption case, in which “Sergio Jadue “, former president of the National Association of Professional Soccer, based in Santiago, Chile, assumed the charges related to the case, and decided to collaborate with the FBI investigation.

Faced with the question of whether there will be more seasons of The President, the actress points out: “This season was intended as a complete installment, however, the issue of soccer and FIFA, is a topic that gives much more, so that already It will be determined, but until now, we, the cast that we are and the specific story of Sergio Jadue, was the one that began and ends with this season. “

“The word success is actually written with double` P´, power and small plate “, is the premise that the first advance of the series proposes, which was revealed in mid-May, and in this regard, it represents the success for Souza , shares that it is something ephemeral, subjective and that the world determines in a certain way, while it is a difficult goal to delineate because it depends on each person and that those involved in the FIFA Gate seemed to have it clear.

“These characters are very clear about their personal goals, their professional goals and maybe that’s where they get greed, the need for power, to have more and more. They are taken to extremes that they themselves did not think they could go through, so it is very human and can happen to all of us, perhaps valuing that position of success too much, “he says.

On what this project represents at the international level, Karla elaborates that it is a great opportunity for Latin America to tell its own stories and not to let them be counted by the pen and North American productions: “It is a good opportunity for just that, to portray our diversity.”

In recent years, platforms have seen in Mexico an ideal country to create their own content and export it through their catalogs, for which Karla states: “They have realized how wasted the Latin American territory has been and the potential that exists in telling our stories ourselves, with the excellence that Latin American talent has. “

In a second installment, Karla Souza delves with Notimex about the doors and paths that have been opened for Mexican talent, while she talks about the projects and characters she carried out in the beginning and comes to a reflection on self-esteem and the importance of raise your voice, boldly, when you need to.

jb

.