Karla Souza joins the #StayStrongTogether initiative

Aware of the difficult situation faced by millions of people due to the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, Karla Souza has decided to collaborate with the California Milk Processor Board to announce the initiative #StayStrongTogether, in collaboration with No Kid Hungry®. This initiative aims to provide 1 million meals to children in need throughout California. The actress, who currently participates in the series Home Economics (ABC) shared with HOLA! USA what for her it means to collaborate with such a noble cause, in addition to talking about her most recent projects on the screen, as well as her facet as a mother of two children in the midst of a pandemic.

© Marcus Ingram for CMPB / Getty Images Karla Souza is part of the #StayStrongTogether campaign to help a million children

Souza commented that the best of the cause #StayStrongTogether, is that everyone can participate and that it is very simple. Between May 13 and June 15, each post with the hashtag #StayStrongTogether on Instagram and Twitter will raise a donation of $ 1 to contribute to the goal of 1 million meals, as the financial consequences of COVID-19 have driven child hunger to record highs, with more than 2.2 million California children facing hunger.

To you, on a personal level, what did these months leave you in confinement?

Well, I just believe what this campaign celebrates, which is resilience and the human spirit, for me it is to see what came of this, to see how the human being adapted. For example, in my industry they somehow managed to find ways to be able to film and present entertainment to people in their homes where they wanted to die of boredom, pain, stress, anxiety, to be able to present something they could see on the screen. TV. The importance of what my career is and precisely telling stories and telling what human beings live, is very important to me.

How do you feel about being part of ‘Home Economics’, which is a comedy production, which we all need now?

I really like doing comedy and it has been a long time since I did it and without knowing that COVID-19 was coming, I had decided to do it because I was filming in Los Angeles, I was pregnant, they were going to work with me to be able to film it while I was pregnant, I had many factors They helped me want to do Home Economics and suddenly COVID happened, we had to postpone, I had my baby, then we managed to film and they picked us up and did the whole season. Now, the most beautiful thing is knowing that my family meets every day to watch the series and it is something they have a good time with. My brothers-in-law, my in-laws and everyone thanks me because How to get away with murder maybe it was a bit intense and it was hard for them to watch that series then, they thank me very much for the good time that Home Economics makes them have.