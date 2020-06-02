Actress Karla Souza, who stars alongside Colombian chameleonic actor Andrés Parra “El Presidente,” an Amazon Prime Video series created and directed by Armando Bo and inspired by the billionaire bribery scandal that became known as the “FIFA Gate,” said to . that in soccer “the main players are not on the field”.

“The most powerful are behind the scenes and they are the ones who manage everything,” Souza added, referring to the leaders and businessmen who managed the succulent business of television rights and marketing of football and which constitute the heart of the story of the composite series. of eight one-hour chapters that will arrive on Friday on the streaming platform.

“The president” of the series is the Chilean Sergio Jadue (Parra), a young and pusillanimous small-time leader of a small Second Division club that, almost by chance, ended up becoming the top dog of trans-Andean football. His character and inexperience positioned him as the perfect target of the FBI and of the agent Lisa Harris, played by Souza, who makes sure that he is given no choice but to be the most relevant informer and infiltrator of the investigation.

The actress, known for her role as Laurel Castillo in the criminal series “How to Get Away with Murder”, spoke with . about the keys to this story.

P- Out of so many characters in “The President”, your agent Harris is the only one who did not really exist. How did they face the character?

R- I had the opportunity to create the character I wanted because there is no information about the FBI agent who actually infiltrated FIFA. I could have free rein. Everything else is inspired by real events, real characters. Harris is like the wild card of what we believe could have happened; is posing as Rosario, the waitress of this hotel in Paraguay, in Luque, where the Conmebol works.

P- What is the weight and influence that this woman has on Jadue?

R- It is a very fun relationship that is created between the two. At first Jadue thinks that she is a waitress, and someone who is giving her advice from time to time, but she will leave more and more information on how to handle her situation, since Jadue is a person who is not very inside the Conmebol at first. Thanks to Agent Harris he is acquiring more power and the moment he is discovered we begin to see a new facet. What was apparently like a friendship turns a bit like a “bullying” relationship from Harris to Jadue. She trains him to be a “mole,” to be able to lie, to be able to bring very specific information to the FBI. The funny thing is that she also has a need and a vulnerability that in a very strange way Jadue gets to fill too.

P- Soccer is a very masculine environment and this story has some determining feminine elements, such as that of Harris and that of Nené (the Mexican Paulina Gaitán), Jadue’s wife who forces him to seek more and more power.

R- One of my doubts when entering such a masculine world was how these female characters would be treated and delineated. After reading the first three chapters and talking with Armando Bo, I realized that they were creating a complex and three-dimensional character and, that really and although it seems to be a masculine world, women are the baton within the story. That they know more than people would have thought and that Jadue is being manipulated by these two women.

P- Although arrests were recorded and there was a great scandal worldwide, little seems to have changed in football. Is there a way to make that environment transparent?

R- What helps it to continue as if nothing, I feel that it is the passion that people have for soccer; They care more about seeing their team and their favorite players for justice. What I realize in this series is that the main players are not on the court, the most powerful are behind the scenes and they are the ones who manage everything. From the illegal sale of tickets, the commercials, who plays with whom and at what time, there are many more manipulations than I thought.

P- In another era, these types of stories would have been told by Americans, with American artists speaking bad Spanish. Is the look on the capacity of the Latin industry changing?

R- We are seeing that more and more. The world wants to see content well done regardless of language. We saw it with “Parasite”, we saw it with “Roma”, we have seen it with other projects that are trending that are in Hebrew. More and more people are willing to read subtitles as we have for many years. Borders are being blurred thanks to entertainment and the need to see things that are not so hackneyed. The United States has formulas that perhaps many are tired of seeing and want something more authentic and local, and told through the people who lived them. That is why this story about Conmebol with actors who really are from those regions and not seeing a gringo play all the Latin American roles is important, which is what normally happened.

Telam

Scandal in football

The “FIFA Gate”, which exploded in 2015 but was investigated by the US FBI since 2011, was a shock to the governing body of world football and uncovered a complex network of kickbacks for important leaders to favor certain companies in the United States and Latin America in the granting of marketing rights, sponsorship and distribution of different competitions.

According to the investigation, in the center of the web was Julio Humberto Grondona (who in the series brilliantly embodies Luis Margani, remembered by “Mundo Grúa”), who for more than 35 years was president of the Argentine Football Association and Senior vice president of FIFA, although he had died immaculately almost a year before the scandal broke, in July 2014.



