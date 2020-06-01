After three years of keeping silent about the controversy surrounding their romance, Karla Panini and Américo Garza finally decided to talk about their betrayal of Karla Luna, after they began their relationship when he was still married to the late “former brunette wagtail.”

During an interview with the entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for his first-hand program, the communicator questioned Panini about “why have you never told your truth ?.

“There are many things that have prevented me from speaking on this subject, I did not speak many of the occasions because I felt that if I spoke it hurt other people,” he replied.

“I can tell you that it is a subject that I discussed at the time with whoever had to speak it, it is not a subject that I want to revive because I do not have to explain to anyone because she is no longer there and because I have a family that I have to respect … to whom I had to be accountable, I already told you, “he added.

She also pointed out that she does not care if people believe her or not, because for her that episode was in the past.

He also revealed that he spoke about it with Luna three times, assuring that he did it genuinely and that there was openness on his part with the person he considers to be the only one who had to account to him.

Adolfo Infante asked him about the reasons why Las Lavanderas came to an end in 2014

To which Garza’s wife stated that it was something that was discussed in private and between both parties, however, she stressed that it was mainly due to the changes that she generated in her life, since she converted to the Christian faith, assuring that “already I was uncomfortable on stage with what I was doing ”about his participation in the comedy show.

After Luna’s family stated through a video that Américo and Panini stole from the deceased comedian, the “former blonde wagtail” gave her version of events.

“Everything was given to both of us, any money equally,” he replied, assuring that this did not influence their separation.

“Deposits went into my account and I transferred the money to her,” which she said later caused a strong conflict between the two.

After Karla Luna’s family assures that they have only seen their daughters twice, Américo Garza corroborated these allegations after declaring that “if they have seen them twice, it is not my fault.”

However, he was justified in saying that two months before Karla’s death, they both apologized and decided to talk about the future of their daughters if she were absent, stating that Luna expressed to her that she did not want her children to separate, so he made the decision to stay with them.

“I have always been for my daughters,” he responded to the criticism he has received as a father.

The communicator questioned him about the reasons why he does not allow his daughters to see their grandparents, uncles and older brothers.

Garza suggested that it was due to the attitude that the family of Karla Luna took after her death, since she assures that then they blocked the access to her daughters, despite the fact that they had already agreed that he would be with them after the loss of his mother.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.