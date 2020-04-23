Karla Panini, they assure the rival appeared with which Américo deceives her: They will not hate me | Instagram

Strong rumors circulating on social networks ensure that it is now Karla Panini the one who would live the same as Karla Luna after the husband of both now cheats on the former Wagtail with another woman.

A user in social networks assures that a woman from Monterrey could be the new adventure of Americo Garzajust as it once was Panini to later end up marrying the husband of Karla Luna, with whom the former driver had a very close “friendship” relationship.

It should be remembered that Karla Panini was designated as the third in disagreement between the marriage of Karla Luna and Américo Garza.

After the departure of Karla Luna, who lost the battle against cancer after facing it for the third time, Panini and Americo Garza gave rise to more attacks starring in their wedding.

After this, Karla Panini She became one of the most attacked women in social networks and various spaces, however now, the roles could be reversed, they point out, that in Monterrey strong rumors are circulating that now Americo Fool Panini.

According to a publication shared by the user @ChicaPicosa, a woman is pointed out to be the new love of today’s husband of Panini.

As proof, the user He shared a photograph where some flowers appear that were sent to the supposed new conquest of Americo, which also hints in the comments of the publication.

Among many of the comments that refer to the husband of Panini, they indicate that they expect the detail outside of it and they assured him that “unlike Panini, she would not be attacked and they would even put an altar on her.”

Put it on, it reads in the screenshots that the woman replied to the Internet user.

Likewise, within these images it can be seen that he also shared another flower arrangement in his stories of Instagram next to which he published a paragraph of the song “Cómplice” by the Cardinals of Nuevo León.

Similarly, they assure that in other publications, women have fueled these speculations more.

These images shared by the user @ChicaPicosa immediately provoked the reaction of other netizens who upon realizing this news began to lash out at Panini, noting that it was all because of Karma and the damage it had done.

However, this has not only circulated on Instagram since on other platforms the rumor is also gaining strength.

