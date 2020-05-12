Karla Panini: stop talking to my husband, says driver | Instagram

Elisa Beristain took advantage of her YouTube program Gossip No Like pTo share that to be angry that Karla Panini is looking for her husband, Pepe Garza.

The journalist assures that the former Lavandera is very insistent on looking for her husband and asked her to leave him alone.

The issue came up after Beristain and Javier Ceriani They will talk about the video in which Karla Luna’s family defends her from the rumors that have arisen against her trying to clean up the image of Karla Panini.

The journalist stressed that Luna had forgiven her partner if she had accepted treason; however, Panini denied everything even though there was already evidence of the infidelity.

Panini stops talking to my husband, leaving messages to accuse me of what I’m saying. Stop doing it because he has his program and I am independent, so if you think that through him you are going to be able to manipulate me, stop sending messages to my husband, she said bluntly.

Elisa Beristain and her partner defended her freedom of expression and she stressed that she will continue reporting regardless of what Panini thinks.

I am going to continue speaking what I know and what I want, it was good. If you think you could get into the other to manipulate her and you already had your plan to stay with the daughters, which you are doing, don’t mess with me, you heard.

